Family of 2017 murder victim in Austin still searching for justice

The Brief Ruler Bailey, 21, was shot to death after an argument at an apartment complex on March 15, 2017 His family is still waiting for justice The family is also renewing their call to the public to come forward with any information



The family of a 2017 murder victim is still waiting for justice.

Austin police say Ruler Bailey, 21, was shot to death after an argument at an apartment complex on Springdale Road near Manor Road on March 15, 2017.

Nine years later, his family is still looking for closure.

What they're saying:

"I really just want justice, because he is somebody that was loved and still is to this day. I don't want his memory to die, or people to forget about him. I just want justice," Dyamond Bailey, Ruler's sister, said.

"Being around Ruler, and when I got sick, he helped me get well, and I was going through a lot. I know he's not here physically, but mentally, he's with me every day," Matthew Kennon, Ruler's father, said.

Dyamond says the case is sitting in APD's cold case unit. She says she has an idea of who is responsible for her brother's death.

"It was somebody that was around my brother a lot," she said.

She says police told her another step has to happen before an arrest can be made.

"They said they have a lot of evidence, but they want somebody to come forward and to speak and say like, 'these people did it,'" she said.

Ruler Bailey, 21

Ruler's family reflected on who he was as a person.

"He was just loving, amazing, always dancing, smiling, singing. He was a perfect big brother in my eyes and all of his siblings' eyes. We all love him truly dearly. My mom, she loves him. My whole family loves him," Dyamond said.

Dyamond wants to thank everyone who helped Ruler when he was taken to the hospital. His family is renewing their call to the public to come forward with any information.

"Somebody out there that actually knows something, say something," Kennon said.

"If you know something, please come forward. It's been going on, it's almost ten years, and we really want justice," Dyamond said.

FOX 7 asked APD if there had been any update in the case. We are still waiting for a response.