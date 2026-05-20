Texas may require hunters to report mountain lion kills under new rule

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The Brief The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is proposing a new rule that requires hunters to report mountain lion harvests within 24 hours to help track the species. Texans have until May 28 to submit their feedback online, via email, or in person before officials vote on the changes. State officials currently do not know the size of the mountain lion population due to a historical lack of hunting restrictions and tracking data.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public comment from Texans on a proposal that would require hunters to report mountain lion harvests from hunting.

Officials say this move would help the state better monitor the native predator's population.

Proposed changes to Texas mountain lion hunting rules

Dove hunting season returns Sept. 1. Texas Game Wardens are asking hunters to be prepared.

What we know:

Mountain lions once roamed across the United States but are now largely confined to the western portion of the country. In Texas, mountain lions are primarily found in the Trans-Pecos region, South Texas bushland and the western Hill Country.

Under the proposal, hunters would have to report harvested mountain lions within 24 hours of killing them, by using the Texas Hunt and Fish mobile app or website. Hunters also would be required to submit a premolar tooth and a small tissue sample within 60 days, so biologists can confirm the animal's age and sex.

Public comments will be accepted through May 27 before the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission considers the proposal during its May 28 meeting in Austin.

Tracking the Texas mountain lion population

(Photo by Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Texas currently has some of the least restrictive mountain lion hunting regulations in the nation, with no harvest limits. Due to the lack of restrictions, TPWD officials say the state’s mountain lion population remains largely unknown with their limited data.

The proposed reporting system would require hunters to provide only the county where the animal was harvested, not the exact location. Hunter information would remain confidential under state law, according to the agency.

The Texas Hunt and Fish app can operate without cell service and synchronize reports once a user regains connectivity, according to the agency. Hunters could either collect and submit the required tooth and tissue samples themselves or request assistance from a TPWD biologist.

Additional details are available in the Texas Mountain Lion Research and Monitoring Plan.

What they're saying:

TPWD officials said they continue to support the rights of hunters, trappers and landowners to manage the mountain lion population, but state that improved harvest data could help guide future wildlife management decisions. Voluntary reporting efforts in the past have produced very little information to effectively monitor the mountain lion population in Texas.

Mandatory reporting systems have been used successfully in other Western states and for other wildlife species, according to TPWD.

How to submit public comment to TPWD

What's next:

Members of the public may submit comments online through the TPWD public comment page, by email to Nongame and Rare Species Program Leader Jonah Evans at jonah.evans@tpwd.texas.gov.

There will be an opportunity to submit comments in-person during the commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. May 28 at TPWD headquarters in Austin. Public testimony will be limited to two to three minutes per speaker.