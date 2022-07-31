San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Flores has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'3" and weighs around 160 pounds. She has braces on her top and bottom teeth and is also right-handed with straight hair to the top of her ears.

The 12-year-old was last seen wearing light blue pants, black tennis shoes, and carrying a green backpack with polka dots on it.

Police say Flores has a diagnosed medical condition and also goes by Emma or Max.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.