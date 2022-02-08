San Antonio gang member, Houston fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

A San Antonio gang member is one of two people the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) has added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Ruben Alvarado Castro is being sought along with Houston fugitive Paul Matthew Berry III. Cash rewards of up to $7,500 for each man are now offered for information leading to their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists, with photos, on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Ruben Alvarado Castro

DPS says 40-year-old Castro is affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia gang. He’s been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

Later that month the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, however, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. Castro was released from prison in 2017. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Castro is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, back, abdomen and both arms and hands. In addition to San Antonio, he also has ties to Kansas.

Paul Matthew Berry III

56-year-old Berry III has been wanted since June 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In July 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault of a child.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in a TDCJ prison. He was paroled in May 2019.

Berry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

