39th annual MLK March and Celebration held in San Antonio

The 39th Annual MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio was on Monday, Jan. 19.

What they're saying:

"Today marks the day of unity and what MLK represents, so, we're joining all the people to show that we're united, we are one, regardless of who you are, we all are one," MLK march participant Patrick Olademehin said.

Thousands of people marched together in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Everybody’s out here, different races, colors, creeds, so everybody’s out here together," MLK march participant David Welker said.

Music filled the streets and people waved colorful flags.

"I’ve got posters, I came to spread some love and just put it out there, choose love. It’s important to be here at this time, so I’m glad to be here," MLK march participant Tabitha Camarillo said.

"It’s a beautiful day, beautiful food, beautiful music," Welker said.

People were seen dancing to live music, clapping along to performers, and celebrating as one.

"It’s like a big family reunion to support and show unity within the community," MLK march participant Tiffany Branford said.

For Tiffany Branford, this march is a tradition passed down through generations.

"I’ve been doing this since I was a young child, so been doing it for over 30 years," Branford said. "My granddaughter is going to be out here. She’s six years old. She did her very first one in 2019, and she’ll be out here shortly, and so I’m happy to share the experience with her and teach it to her growing up."

San Antonio leaders said this event highlights the city’s diversity and culture.