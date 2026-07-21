San Antonio ISD selects new superintendent amid concerns of state takeover

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The Brief San Antonio ISD has selected Dr. Adrian Bustillos as its next superintendent. Bustillos has served as chief transformation office for Aldine ISD since 2019. The board voted 5-2 Monday night.



San Antonio ISD on Monday night finalized its selection of Dr. Adrian Bustillos as its next superintendent of schools.

Bustillos was named the district's lone finalist for the position last month and will be tasked with turning around a school district that's currently at risk of state takeover.

Adrian Bustillos named San Antonio ISD superintendent

What they're saying:

"We proudly selected Dr. Bustillos for his ability to lead transformational change and deliver innovative educational opportunities in districts similar to ours," said Board President Alicia Sebastian. "We are impressed with his reputation as a visionary and collaborative leader who brings people together around a shared mission of educating students, and we are excited to introduce him to our SAISD familia."

Bustillos comes to the district from Aldine ISD, where he's served as Chief Transformation Officer since 2019.

"My vision is to create a future where every student feels valued, challenged, and inspired, and where innovative learning opportunities, strong community partnerships, and a culture of belonging prepare all students for success in college, career, and life," said Bustillos. "Together, we will build on our strengths, embrace new possibilities, and ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential. I am excited to begin this journey alongside you."

Bustillos faces some pushback from trustees

Bustillos' confirmation was not unanimous from the board, with board members Jacob Ramos and Stephanie Torres voting against the hire.

Ramos expressed concerns about Bustillos' past suspension of his teaching license after being involved in a cheating scandal while employed with El Paso ISD.

What they're saying:

"We tell our students every day to be honest, take accountability, and to do the right thing. How do we justify overlooking this when selecting the leader of our entire school district? Would we allow a student caught cheating to become valedictorian? The answer is no," Ramos said.

Just before the vote, board president Alicia Sebastian urged Bustillos not to take the comments from other members of the board as a personal attack.

"I think it signals the sense of urgency that this district finds themselves in," she said. "I also do believe that we have a staff that is here, and they have shown their dedication, commitment and their desire to see things turn around."

Bustillos said he was committed to working with the board and community to prevent a state takeover of the district.

"We will make history," Bustillos said. "Next year, you'll be reading in the headlines how San Antonio transformed the entire system."