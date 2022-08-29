San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.175M from Johnson City

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.175M in restitution for embezzling that amount from the City of Johnson City.

According to court documents, while employed by the city, 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.91 from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around September 2020.

He concealed the embezzlement by falsifying city financial records and other documents. Holland used the money for his personal benefit, including purchasing a residence in San Antonio.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Holland pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds.

The FBI, with invaluable assistance from the Johnson City Police Department, investigated the case.