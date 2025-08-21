San Antonio man faces prison time for threatening President Trump online

article

The Brief A San Antonio man pleaded guilty to making threats against the President in a social media post. Robert Herrera, 52, made the threats in a comment on a local news outlet's Facebook page. He faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.



A San Antonio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threats against President Donald Trump on social media last month, according to court documents.

Threats against the President

Robert Herrera, 52, admitted in federal court to one count of threat against the President of the United States. He faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The backstory:

The charge stems from comments Herrera made on a San Antonio news outlet’s July 10 Facebook post about Trump’s planned visit to the Texas Hill Country following deadly floods. Using the handle "Robert Herrer," Herrera commented, "I won’t miss." He included a photo of Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents after a July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Court documents state that after another user replied to his comment with, "you won’t get the chance, I promise," Herrera responded, "I’ll just come for you." He accompanied that comment with a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines.

Herrera was arrested the same day.

What's next:

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.