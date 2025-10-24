San Antonio man gets 10 years for reckless driving, taunting police on social media

article

The Brief A 19-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for leading police on multiple high-speed chases and posting the pursuits on Instagram. Prosecutors said Timothy Vitaliy Fogel used a black BMW in several incidents, taunting officers with videos labeled as "AI FAKE FOOTAGE." Digital forensics tied the social media account to Fogel, who also received probation, fines, and was ordered to write apology letters to law enforcement and his parents.



A San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to leading law enforcement on multiple high-speed chases and posting them on social media.

The Kendall County District Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Timothy Vitaliy Fogel led multiple law enforcement agencies on high-speed chases and posted them to social media to taunt law enforcement.

Instagram account posts high-speed chases

A Texas DPS trooper discovered a series of posts on Instagram of dash camera and cell phone videos featuring a black BMW driving recklessly and taunting law enforcement.

Prosecutors said that over the course of the investigation they discovered that Fogel had parked behind a Boerne police officer on the westbound Interstate 10 frontage road in April 2025. When the officer turned to investigate, a masked driver made an obscene gesture to the officer before speeding away and leading the officer on a chase into Bexar County.

Prosecutors said the video was later posted to an Instagram account with the caption "he tried but failed (AI FAKE FOOTAGE)."

A month later, that same officer was involved in a traffic stop when prosecutors said the same black BMW did two "fly-bys" very close to the officer and others standing by the road. A video was again posted to Instagram with the title "Little fly by for the cops (AI FAKE FOOTAGE)" with a speedometer showing a speed of 142 mph and the driver not moving over for stopped emergency vehicles.

On May 30, 2025, a Kendall County sheriff's deputy was performing a traffic stop when prosecutors said the black BMW sped past the traffic stop at speeds above 100 mph. A Boerne police officer attempted to stop the car but the chase ended at the Bexar County line.

Two videos of the drive by and chase were uploaded to the Instagram account. The first one was titled "sheriffs don't do nothing again (AI FAKE FOOTAGE)."

The second video, titled "Part 2 of outrunning the sheriff (AI FAKE FOOTAGE)," shows a black BMW driving over 115 mph while sirens can be heard in the distance and passengers saying "Tim, hurry up" and "Tim, he's coming up quick, bro."

Prosecutors said Fogel was spotted by Boerne police while driving without license plates on June 22. He then led police on another chase at speeds above 100 mph down Main Street while weaving through traffic and nearly hitting a police vehicle. Police were unsuccessful in attempting to spike the car's tires and the chase again ended at the Bexar County line.

A social media post from after the chase read, "Boerne pd y’all slow…20 or more cops still fail. Boerne and Kendall y'all slow brought y'alls whole pd out and still failed and y'all suck a-- at spiking Better luck next time Boerne pd y’all slow asf 20 plus cops and still fail," prosecutors said.

Fogel was spotted by Boerne police at a convineince store where police said he appeared nervous while being questioned. Police said Fogel was driving a black BMW with multiple camera mounts and an interior that matched videos posted to Instagram. Police said the car also had a police scanner and novelty license plate that said "WILLRUN."

Forensics links Instagram account to Fogel

Using digital forensics, police said they were able to determine that the Instagram account that posted the videos was created using Fogel's email address, phone number and home IP address. Records obtained from Instagram showed Fogel logged into the account from his home and was active on the account while videos were being published, prosecutors said.

Fogel pleaded guilty to two counts of felony evading arrest and one count of reckless driving. In addition to 10 years in jail, he was sentenced to six years of probation with an ankle monitor to track driving speed and location, a $1,500 fine and community service.

He was also ordered to write apology letters to law enforcement officers that the judge said he endanged and write an apology letter to his parents and repay them for legal fees.