San Antonio man sentenced for trafficking heroin

The Brief San Antonio man sentenced for trafficking more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin Jose Luis Hernandez, aka "Chino", was sentenced to 60 months in prison Officials say Hernandez trafficked the heroin from June 2024 to October 2025



A San Antonio man has been sentenced for trafficking more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin.

Timeline:

Officials say Jose Luis Hernandez, aka "Chino", delivered heroin to a buyer three times between June 28, 2024 and October 15, 2025.

Hernandez first delivered 3.4 ounces of heroin as a "sample" to the buyer, and he later delivered 16.4 ounces of heroin and 1.99 kilograms of heroin.

Officials say Hernandez coordinated smuggling the heroin into the United States from Mexico.

Hernandez was charged in a four-count indictment on Oct. 15, 2025.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 27, 2026, to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

What's next:

Hernandez has been sentenced to 60 months in prison.