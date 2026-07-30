Man armed with gun barricaded inside South Austin home: APD

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The Brief The APD SWAT team is responding to an incident in South Austin A woman said her ex-husband violated the protection order and was armed with a gun The man is now barricaded inside the home



The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT incident in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on Thursday, July 30, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a service call in the 2400 block of Monarch Dr.

The 911 caller said her ex-husband was violating a protection order. She also said he was armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found the ex-husband armed. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

The APD SWAT team was then called in to assist.

This is an active situation, police said.

If you live in the area, the police are asking for you to remain in a safe location. Otherwise, people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates