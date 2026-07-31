Texas cold case: Son seeks justice in mother's 1974 murder in Travis County

The Brief Carolyn Reynolds was murdered on August 19, 1974, near Platt Lane and FM 973 in Southeast Travis County. She was 23-years-old Her son is still looking for answers 52 years later The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips related to the cold case



The son of a cold case murder victim is speaking out. He is looking for answers regarding his mother's death that happened 52 years ago.

What they're saying:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Carolyn Reynolds was found on August 19, 1974, near Platt Lane and FM 973 in Southeast Travis County. She was 23-years-old.

Her 14-year-old brother was found the same day with severe injuries in the 2300 block of Rosewood Avenue and survived.

Her son, Willie Reynolds, was 5-years-old when he lost his mother. He was raised by his aunts and uncles.

"I remember the day I answered the phone from the coroner's office, so I remember giving the phone to my aunt, and she listened to what the coroner had to say, and then she broke down in tears," he said. "Since then, I've been trying to find that motherly love, you know what I mean?"

He described his mother as a sweet, hardworking woman. He's spent the past 52 years wondering what happened.

Carolyn Reynolds

"I'm missing something, and I've been missing it for the better part of my life, and I want answers," he said.

Willie is asking for whoever is responsible to come forward.

"I don't want them to suffer, but I want them to pay. I just want justice," he said. "Just show yourself. Just get right with God. I mean, get right what your soul. These days, a conscience is something that you can put on, like a shirt or some clothes every day and just discard it. I'm praying that that person has a conscience and that it's eating them up and for them to come forth."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office released the statement below about the case:

"TCSO never gives up on cold cases. As technology continues to advance, detectives look for new ways to analyze evidence and get answers for the families who have been waiting for so long. Sometimes people don’t share information about these cases because they don’t think it will be important enough to make a difference. Many times in cold cases, it’s one small piece of information that breathes new life into an investigation and leads to the answers that have been hidden for years. We ask anyone with information about cold cases to give our tip line a call 512-854-1444."

You can also submit tips online here.