San Antonio warns of possible measles exposure

The Brief San Antonio officials say there was a possible measles exposure in the city on Feb. 15. The person visited UTSA and the Riverwalk. Since late January, 90 cases of measles have been identified across 7 Texas counties.



The City of San Antonio is warning residents about a potential exposure to measles earlier this month.

The city's Metropolitan Health District released a timeline of the possible exposure, which happened on Feb. 15.

San Antonio possible measles exposure

Timeline:

On February 15, 2025, the person visited The University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

They then went to several attractions on the Riverwalk from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., including the Wax Museum, Ripley's Believe It or Not and Ripley's Illusion Lab.

They then ate at Mr. Crabby’s Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

What they're saying:

"This serves as a strong reminder to encourage our friends and neighbors to stay up to date with their vaccinations. Please remain aware of any symptoms if you believe you may have been exposed," wrote San Antonio Ron Nirenberg on social media.

Texas measles outbreak 2025

By the numbers:

The possible measles exposure comes as several cases have been detected in Texas this year.

Since late January, 90 cases of measles have been identified across seven counties, with 16 people being hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Most of the positive cases have been reported in Gaines County.

On Sunday, the Hays County Health Department reported that a Gaines County, about 87 miles southwest of Lubbock, who tested positive for measles took a trip to San Marcos on Feb. 14.

Related article

Individuals who were at Texas State University from approximately 3 to 7 p.m. and Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to the individual.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.