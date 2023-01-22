Missing man with intellectual disability last seen on foot in San Antonio: BCSO

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Robert Rodriguez Jr, last seen Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas.

Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Goeth Road.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" and 140 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie, beige shorts and gray slip-on shoes.

Robert Rodriguez Jr (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials believe Rodriguez's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.