Missing man with intellectual disability last seen on foot in San Antonio: BCSO
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Robert Rodriguez Jr, last seen Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas.
Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Goeth Road.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" and 140 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie, beige shorts and gray slip-on shoes.
Robert Rodriguez Jr (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
Law enforcement officials believe Rodriguez's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.