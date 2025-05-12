San Marcos car break-ins leads to 3 arrests; suspects were 12-13 years old
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Three young suspects were arrested after they were seen breaking into cars in San Marcos, police said.
San Marcos police said the suspects were 12–13 years old.
The backstory:
Police said on May 10, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of suspicious activity at The Village on Telluride.
When officers arrived, they found three juveniles, ages 12-13, breaking into cars.
One suspect was caught with a gun after jumping a fence. The other two ran away, but were later arrested.
All three are facing serious charges that include: burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon, organized criminal activity, and evading arrest.
The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department