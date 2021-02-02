San Marcos police looking for teen who shot 2 other teens

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old who they say shot and injured two 18-year-olds after an argument.

The incident happened on January 30 at the Whispering Oaks community located at 503 Uhland Road. The property was formerly known as the Siesta Mobile Home Park.

Officers arrived at the scene and one 18-year-old male was found inside a car parked in front of a trailer and he had been shot several times. Another 18-year-old male was found down the street with a graze wound from a gunshot.

Both victims were taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and officials say they're both expected to be okay.

Police say 17-year-old Octavius Garner got involved in an argument with the two victims who were sitting inside the parked car. Garner pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Garner was last seen running away from the Whispering Oaks community wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Detectives believe he may have fled to Austin or Houston.

A warrant for Garner's arrest has been issued for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or email at sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov. You can also submit a tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.