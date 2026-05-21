San Marcos Premium Outlets burglaries: 3 arrested following investigation

The Brief 3 men arrested in connection with series of burglaries at San Marcos outlets Surveillance footage from nearby businesses helped police coordinate an overnight operation on May 17 The three men face multiple charges and additional charges, arrests are possible



Three men have been arrested in connection with a series of organized retail burglaries at the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

17-year-old Fabian Manuel Aguiniga of New Braunfels, 37-year-old Eric Daniel Maldonado of Lockhart, and 23-year-old Victor Beltran Jr of Seguin have all been arrested and now face multiple charges.

What they're saying:

"These arrests were not the result of a single moment," said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. "They were the result of weeks of focused investigative work, information-sharing, strategic deployment of technology, and officers remaining engaged night after night. I also want to thank our partners at San Marco Premium Outlets for their robust support and cooperation throughout this lengthy investigation."

Timeline:

On April 11, police say suspects targeted the Tory Burch store at the outlets just after 1:30 a.m.

The burglars smashed the front glass and were in and out in less than a minute.

Investigators later identified similarities between the Tory Burch burglary and other burglary attempts that happened later in the month.

On April 26, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at Master Perfume and found a shattered glass door. Surveillance footage showed four masked suspects approach from the rear.

One appeared to act as a lookout while the others smashed the door in with a hammer. The burglary took about two minutes and the suspects got away with thousands in merchandise.

Investigators found video footage from nearby businesses that appeared to show the suspects fleeing through the parking lots toward nearby trails.

Those videos helped law enforcement coordinate an operation on May 17 where they captured three suspects after they tried to break into the Tory Burch store again.

The three were arrested following foot pursuits.

What's next:

The suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the burglaries.

Fabian Aguiniga (Hays County Jail)

Fabian Aguiniga is facing:

1 count of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of attempted burglary of a building, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of state-jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity

1 count of evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of state jail felony possession of a controlled substance

He also has two charges in Comal County, one for misdemeanor property theft and one for state-jail felony credit/debit card abuse.

He was released on May 20 on a collective $24,500 bond.

Eric Maldonado (Hays County Jail)

Eric Maldonado has been charged with:

1 count of attempted burglary of a building, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of state-jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity

1 count of evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence

1 count of unlawful use of criminal instrument, a Class B misdemeanor

He also has four other charges for state-jail felony burglary of a building, state-jail felony property theft, third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Maldonado also has an extensive arrest record with Hays County going back to 2011, including sexual assault and drug and weapon possession.

Maldonado is still in custody on a collective $35,000 bond.

Victor Beltran Jr (Hays County Jail)

Victor Beltran Jr is facing:

1 count of attempted burglary of a building, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of state-jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity

1 count of evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor

He was released on May 18 on a collective $11,500 bond.