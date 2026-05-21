Austin weather: Flash Flood Warning for multiple Central Texas counties

The Brief Flash Flood Warning for 3 Central Texas counties Warning covers Blanco, Burnet, Llano counties until 9:45 p.m. NWS is warning of life-threatening flooding



A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for multiple Central Texas counties through tonight.

What they're saying:

The warning covers northwestern Blanco County, southwestern Burnet County and southeastern Llano County through 9:45 p.m. tonight (May 21).

The National Weather Service says that just after 5:30 p.m., Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated thunderstorms in the area and that between one and three inches of rain have already fallen.

NWS says additional rainfall between one and three inches is possible and that flash flooding is already happening.

Residents are advised of life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Other warnings/watches in effect

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is under effect for Williamson County until 7 p.m., as well as a Flood Advisory until 9 p.m.

Llano County will be under a Flood Warning until 7:19 a.m May 22.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.