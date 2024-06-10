San Marcos railroad crossing closures to take place June 16-18

The City of San Marcos is warning drivers about upcoming closures due to railroad repairs.

According to the city, upcoming maintenance work by The Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) will affect different railroad crossings in San Marcos.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ June 16 closure

The following railroad crossings will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

June 16: SH 21 crossing at Old Bastrop Road

June 17: Northbound I-35 Frontage Road crossing near SH 80

June 18: Southbound I-35 Frontage Road crossing near SH 80

June 18: HWY 12 Westbound and Eastbound at Wonder World Frontage Road crossing

Officers are expected to be onsite at the I-35 Frontage Road crossing to direct traffic on June 17 and 18.