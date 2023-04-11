3 injured in Savannah federal courthouse roof collapse

article

Three people were injured when a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the U.S. courthouse in Savannah.

Firefighters were called to the Tomochichi Federal Building located along Bull Street across from Wright Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Savannah firefighters say a portion of the third-floor roof collapsed in a section of the building which is under renovation.

Three workers were rushed to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, but firefighters say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officials say the building will be closed until structural engineers can assess the damage. No timeframe was given for that to happen.

Officials are asking people to avoid Whitaker Street, Broughton Street, west of Drayton Street and Liberty Street.

The building was constructed in 1894 in the city's National Historic Landmark District. It was enlarged in the 1930s and has undergone several renovations since. The latest renovation project got underway in 2016 with construction beginning in 2021.