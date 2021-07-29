Savor National Avocado Day with these delicious deals

article

July 31 is National Avocado Day, and chains nationwide are celebrating by offering deals and freebies.

Avocados are healthy additions to meals as they’re full of nutrients and good fats. They're packed with potassium to keep blood pressure low, oleic acid for reducing inflammation, fiber for metabolism and antioxidants that keep eyes healthy.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering deals:

Chipotle

On July 31, National Avocado Day, guests can receive a free order of guacamole with the code AVO2021 at checkout. The offer is available via the Chipotle app or via the Chipotle website. It is not available in the restaurant.

RELATED: Chipotle raising prices to offset its $15 minimum wage hike

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is having a contest to offer limited-edition Guac Passes to new and existing rewards members. From July 26 – July 31, purchase any menu item using Loco Rewards to be entered into the Guac Pass drawing. The pass guarantees free chips and guac every day in August. You can also win by commenting on El Pollo Loco’s National Avocado Day post on Instagram.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The grill is celebrating the holiday by giving customers free chips and guacamole with any purchase on July 31. Enter code MKTG842 at checkout for online or app orders.

QDOBA

The chain is offering free guacamole and queso with every entrée.

Chosen Foods

To celebrate, the chain is offering a new avocado recipe every day through July 31.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Baltimore.

