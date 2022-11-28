Local officials offer tips after numerous reports of scam calls

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it has received a number of calls related to spam phone calls claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies.

Investigators say many of the groups placing the spam calls operate outside of the U.S. where little can be done to take action against them.

Often, they use software to generate fake phone numbers or to show a real phone number of someone who is not involved.

They make their way through lists of phone numbers until someone answers, then officials say the scammer will claim the caller needs to give them personal information, wire money, buy gift cards and/or give them card numbers.

The Fayette County Sheriff's office says, while the people placing the calls are hard to stop, there are some things you can do to protect yourself: