Kyle man arrested for making threats against Austin Waldorf School

A Kyle man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Austin Waldorf School earlier this week.

37-year-old Carlos Lorenzo Michaelis has been charged with terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Sept. 19 from the school that they had received five threatening voicemail messages. The threats had been severe enough that the school closed Sept. 19 and 20 as a precaution.

TCSO immediately began an investigation and was able to identify the caller as Michaelis, who was then located and interviewed. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 21, says TCSO.

Bond is set at $3,000.