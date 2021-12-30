Missing 80-year-old who suffers from significant memory loss found

article

Police have found an 80-year-old man who had been missing in Austin. Police had been concerned for Errol Coleman Murphy because he suffers from significant memory loss and requires heart medication.

According to the Austin Police Department, Murphy was last seen near the 1900 block of Magazine Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 30. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Murphy has brown and gray hair, and hazel eyes.

He is 5' 8" and around 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on Mr. Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, or contact the Austin Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

