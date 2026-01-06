Texans warned not to plant unmarked seed packets from unknown senders

article

The Brief Texas agriculture officials warn residents not to plant unsolicited seed packets mailed to homes. More than 1,000 mystery seed packages, first linked to China, have been collected statewide. Officials say the seeds could pose a serious biosecurity risk and should be reported immediately.



The Texas Department of Agriculture is warning residents not to plant seeds that are mysteriously appearing in the mail from unknown sources.

In the past year, over 1,000 such packages have been collected by the department, the first originating from China.

Mysterious Texas seed packets

The first unsolicited seed packet came to the TDA's attention in February 2025, when a resident of Clute was mailed a package from China they didn't ask for. Along with the unidentified seeds, the package contained an unknown liquid.

Immediately, the TDA warned Texans to be extremely careful if they get unsolicited packages like these in the mail. They've since collected 1,101 packages of seeds from 109 locations.

The TDA said in their Monday release that they've since found that the issue isn't limited to Texas. Reports from Ohio, New Mexico and Alabama have shown a widespread area of effect in the apparently coordinated effort to spread mysterious seeds.

Risk to national biosecurity

Why you should care:

While small, the TDA says, these packets could pose a huge risk if not handled properly. They say the effort could be a serious and ongoing threat to the nation’s agricultural biosecurity.

What they're saying:

"At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is serious business," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "The possible introduction of an invasive species to the state via these seeds poses real risks to Texas families and the agriculture industry. We need everyone to report these packages when they arrive so the contents may be gathered and disposed of properly."

The TDA and federal partners are working to collect, test, and safely dispose of the foreign seeds.

"Whether it’s part of an ongoing scam or something more sinister, we are determined to protect Texans," said Miller. "Unsolicited seeds coming into our country are a risk to American agriculture, our environment, and public safety. Texas isn’t going to take chances when it comes to protecting our people and our food supply."

What you can do:

If you receive an unsolicited package, do not open its contents; instead, keep them sealed in their original packaging and contact the Texas Department of Agriculture immediately at 1-(800) TELL-TDA for guidance and safe collection.