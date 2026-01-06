Uvalde school shooting trial: Prosecution, defense present opening statements

The Brief The trial for a former Uvalde ISD police officer has begun Former officer Adrian Gonzales faces over a couple dozen charges of child abandonment stemming from the 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre On Jan. 6, the prosecution and the defense presented their opening statements



The trial of a former Uvalde ISD police officer is underway.

Former officer Adrian Gonzales faces over a couple dozen charges of child abandonment stemming from the 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre.

Gonzales is facing 29 felony counts of child endangerment. He is one of two officers facing criminal charges following one of the deadliest shootings in history.

Related article

Opening statements begin in trial

The backstory:

"When a child is in danger and calls 911, we have the right to expect a response," said Bill Turner, special prosecutor.

The police officer is accused of failing to protect children as a gunman began firing inside Robb Elementary School.

A pool of 450 potential jurors selected was narrowed down to 12.

"The children in 111 and 112 have done as they are trained in the dark lights off be quiet, hide and wait for Adrian Gonzales and the gunshots get near, and the slaughter begins," said Turner.

Prosecutors say Gonzales ignored his active shooter training and failed to act when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

Special prosecutor Bill Turner says Uvalde ISD police officer Adrian Gonzales went inside the school after the damage was done. Turner says Gonzales had been with the Uvalde department for 10 years, and at the school district for a year with thousands of hours of training.

"The gunman makes his way to the west building where the fourth graders are. He fired shots into a classroom full of children at 1:02 p.m., Adrian Gonzales remains. He moved down to classroom 104, fired shots into the classroom of 104. Adrian Gonzales remains," said Turner.

Nearly 400 officers responded to the school on May 24, 2022. More than 70 minutes passed before a tactical team entered, killing the shooter.

The defense claims that Gonzales never saw the shooter and was among the first group to go into the building.

"Adrian Gonzales did not fail to act. The gunman turns this way instead of that way. He's right in the line of fire, and he was willing to be there in a hallway with a rifle with no real protection from a rifle," said Jason Goss, defense attorney.

Defense attorney Jason Goss said he radioed for help and evacuated the children as police arrived.

"Adrian is one of the first 3 people in the building. This is not a man that does nothing, this is not a man that is sitting and doing nothing," said Goss.

What's next:

At the end of court on Tuesday, the judge told the jury to return on Thursday, Jan. 8.

There was a medical conflict impacting the trial to continue on Wednesday, Jan. 7, but legal teams are expected to be in court at 1:30 p.m. to discuss evidence issues which could delay the trial further.

The trial could last a couple of weeks.

He could face a maximum of two years in prison if convicted.