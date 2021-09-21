Search for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run with a pedestrian.

According to DPS, the hit and run happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 near the 9200 block of West US 290. That is near Ledgestone Terrace in Travis County. The driver drifted onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.

The driver was possibly driving a 2010-2011 black Honda Civic 4-door passenger vehicle, according to witnesses. The vehicle will have damage to the front right side including a missing right turn signal light and the right side mirror.

Witnesses also described the driver was described as a male in his twenties, approximately five feet ten inches to six feet tall, with short hair. He was seen wearing a black t-shift at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Texas DPS at (512) 424-7391.

