Missing 17-year-old with severe medical conditions found, police say

UPDATE: APD says Sean Anthony Mathis, 17, has been found.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old who has severe medical conditions.

Sean Anthony Mathis, 17, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

According to police, Mathis was reported missing around 8:20 p.m. on Aug 8. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Wheless Cv at 8 p.m. Mathis was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

Mathis rely’s on glasses to see and he is currently without them, according to police. He also has severe medical conditions that cause us to be concerned about his immediate welfare.

Mr. Mathis was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

Sean Anthony Mathis is described as:

African American

5’00"

125 lbs.

Brown eyes

Brown hair

If you see Sean Anthony Mathis, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

