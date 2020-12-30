Search for potential witness to fatal road rage incident

The Austin Police Department is looking to speak to a potential witness to a fatal road rage incident in southeast Austin the day after Christmas.

The potential witness was seen driving a dark red or maroon SUV, possibly Ford or GM, in a surveillance video, according to police.

The road rage incident that ended in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Miranda Gloria Lopez happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 26 near the round-a-bout at East St. Elmo and Todd Lane. When officers arrived they found her being tended to by family members and neighbors.

ATCEMS transported Lopez to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She passed away Tuesday, December 29.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects. Witnesses are asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

