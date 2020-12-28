APD: Woman shot in road rage incident in Southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that left a woman in critical condition in Southeast Austin.

APD says that just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 26, Austin 911 got a call about an injured woman who had been shot during a road rage incident. Officers arrived and found her being tended to by family members and neighbors.

ATCEMS transported the woman to an area hospital where APD says she is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and crime scene units began an investigation and learned the shooting took place in the area of Todd Lane and S. Pleasant Valley Road around 7 p.m. APD says the exact motive and circumstances of this incident are still being determined, but currently detectives do not believe the victim knew the shooter or shooters.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

