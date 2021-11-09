Search for suspect involved in aggravated robbery at Family Dollar

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect of an aggravated robbery. The robbery happened at a Family Dollar store in North Austin.

According to police, a White or Hispanic male entered the Family Dollar on Cameron Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20. The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded the contents of the cash register. He then fled the store.

The suspect is described as:

White or Hispanic male

Late teens to early 20s

Thin build, about 5’10"

He was wearing a distinct gray, hooded jacket with an emblem on the left shoulder as well as an insignia on the left chest area, according to police. He was also wearing a black knit cap, a black surgical mask, and black NIKE pants.

This same suspect may be responsible for a similar aggravated robbery that occurred at the Subway on Cameron Road on October 11. The suspect description and behavior are similar, according to police. In this incident, the suspect was wearing a red vest with a black long-sleeve shirt or a jacket with a red torso and black arms. He had a hood pulled up, a light-colored face mask, and was wearing khaki pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

