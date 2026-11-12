Second Kyle police officer dies from injuries following Comal County crash

The Brief Kyle police officer dies from injuries following Nov. 8 crash in Comal County Officer Brennan's death was announced on social media on Nov. 12 Sergeant Guzman's death was announced on social media on Nov. 10 A third Kyle police officer was involved in the crash, but no information about them has been shared



Another Kyle police officer has died from injuries he sustained during a crash earlier this month in Comal County.

The Kyle Police Department shared Officer Brennan's death on social media on Nov. 12.

What they're saying:

Officer Brennan was a four-year veteran of the Kyle Police Department, which says that he was formally recognized by many community members "for his professionalism and compassion."

"The way he treated people, particularly those going through some of their most difficult moments, spoke to the kind of officer and person he was," Kyle police said. "We are grateful to have had him as part of our KPD family. He will be missed by our entire department and the many people he served in our community."

Brennan was an organ donor, and Kyle police say he saved nine lives upon his death.

In his final act of service, he selflessly saved nine lives through organ donation.

Dig deeper:

Brennan is the second Kyle police officer to die as a result of the Nov. 8 crash.

Kyle police announced the death of Sergeant Anthony Guzman on Nov. 10.

Guzman was a 10-year veteran of the department and received numerous awards and commendations, including multiple Life-Saving and Meritorious Conduct Awards, throughout his career.

What we don't know:

A third Kyle police officer was also involved in the crash, but no information has been shared about them or their current condition.

What happened on Nov. 8?

The backstory:

Texas DPS says that on Nov. 8 at around 12:48 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on FM 1102, just south of Winding Way in Comal County.

DPS's preliminary investigation shows a white Ford F-250 truck was going north when it veered off the east side of the road. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to slide sideways and leave the road.

The truck then overturned, ejecting two people.

The driver was taken to a San Antonio medical facility and was last listed in critical condition. Three passengers were also taken to hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

Two people died at the scene: Guzman and 28-year-old Skylar Brianna Arroyo, both of New Braunfels.

DPS says the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

What you can do:

Crowdfunding campaigns have been set up for the families of Guzman and Arroyo.

The campaign for Arroyo is to help cover funeral costs, and has raised almost 50% of its $100,000 goal.

The one for Guzman is also to help cover funeral costs as well as help his family. He leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter according to the campaign, which has raised about 20% of its $25,000 goal.