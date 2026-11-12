USDA reports sharp spike in New World screwworm infestations across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona

The Brief Confirmed detections of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite across Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona have reached 128 animal cases. Infestations surged sharply this fall, with 42 new domestic livestock and pet cases confirmed in the first 11 days of November alone. Officials are enforcing animal movement restrictions and checkpoints to contain the spread, though how quickly the outbreak will be eradicated remains unclear.



Confirmed detections of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite across the U.S. Southwest have climbed to 128 animal cases, federal agricultural data shows, fueled by a sharp autumn surge in domestic livestock and pet infestations.

New World Screwworm in Texas

According to figures updated Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, infestations have accelerated rapidly over the past six weeks across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

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By the numbers:

While agricultural officials recorded only four domestic cases in August and three in September, detections jumped tenfold to 33 domestic cases in October. In just the first 11 days of November, officials confirmed 42 additional domestic cases, 41 of which remain active as animals undergo ongoing wound management and quarantine protocols until they are free of larvae.

Overall, 126 of the 128 confirmed cases since the outbreak began on June 3 involve domestic animals, primarily cattle, horses, sheep, goats and dogs, alongside two wild elk detected earlier in Pecos and Jeff Davis counties in West Texas.

Recent detections reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 span all three affected states:

Texas: Cattle in Reagan and Hudspeth counties, a horse in Bandera County, sheep in Val Verde County and a dog in El Paso County.

New Mexico: Cattle in Luna County and a horse in Otero County.

Arizona: A horse in Cochise County.

What is New World screwworm?

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae burrow into the open wounds of warm-blooded animals, feeding on living tissue. Left untreated, infestations can cause severe tissue damage and prove fatal to livestock, wildlife and pets.

Animals infected with the parasite could suffer the following symptoms:

Irritated or depressed behavior.

Loss of appetite.

Head shaking.

Smell of decaying flesh.

Presence of fly larvae (maggots) in wounds.

Isolation from other animals or people.

To contain the spread, state and federal animal health officials continue to enforce animal movement restrictions and inspection checkpoints across affected zones in New Mexico, Arizona and parts of 21 Texas counties. Ranchers and pet owners across the region are urged to inspect animals daily for draining wounds or maggots and report suspected cases immediately to state veterinarians.