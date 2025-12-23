2021 East Austin shooting: Second murder suspect arrested

The Brief A second murder suspect has been arrested APD said this is in connection to a 2021 murder The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, August 1, 2021, on E. 38 ½ St.



Austin police made a second arrest in a 2021 murder investigation.

On Dec. 17, a murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Lamar James. James was already in prison for unrelated charges.

Police said he is the second suspect charged in the murder of James Burrows back in 2021.

Lamar James, 29. (This is a previous booking photo).

The backstory:

According to Austin police, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, officers found a man lying in a parking lot on E. 38 ½ St.

The victim was later identified as 63-year-old James Burrows.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Burrows' cause of death as a homicide. He was shot and killed.