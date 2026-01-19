Serial church burglar: New details released showing man's digital footprint

The Brief Investigators have the digital footprint of the accused serial church burglar in Central Texas Gregory Dwayne was arrested in October 2025 The Travis County sheriff noted how all agencies involved worked together as the case developed



There are new details about the accused serial church burglar in Central Texas who was arrested back in October.

Investigators said they now have his digital footprint, which leads to all the churches that were hit last fall.

Related article

The backstory:

Security cameras recorded images of a man breaking into several Austin metro churches, as well as the car he drove.

They provided solid leads that eventually led to the capture of Gregory Dwayne Vaden in Manor at a fast-food restaurant. A license plate reader flagged the car, according to Police Chief Ryan Phipps.

"Absolutely, technology is a key factor, and it may not be a key factor in some of the instances that lead us to the person, but a lot of the technology also helps us ensure that the case that is going to the prosecutor is a solid case and can be prosecuted," said Chief Phipps.

The case against Vaden came together when information came in this month.

"Once the subject is apprehended, you can't just stop," said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

According to court documents, a Travis County detective obtained data from Vaden’s cell phone and from the telecommunications system in the car he drove. That digital footprint builds on the evidence collected earlier by four other law enforcement agencies.

"I think that criminals used to try to get away with their crimes by going to different jurisdictions and hope that we didn't collaborate, and we didn't communicate. But nowadays, between technology and our collaboration and our communication, it is a lot easier to solve these crimes," said Sheriff Hernandez.

Christ our Savior Lutheran Church near Lago Vista provided the first link, followed by Trinity Anglican Church in Jonestown. The digital path goes to a church in Liberty Hill, now known as Vintage Church, and back to churches in Austin.

El Buen Samaritano on Woodhue Dr. and Praise Jesus Church on Braker Lane are where the first two initial church break-ins occurred.

"What happens is like a puzzle, right. We started putting the pieces together and as soon as we started putting the pieces together, we could identify and then apprehend the subject, and stop the victims from being victimized," said Sheriff Hernandez.

There were three law enforcement agencies independently working the break-ins: Jonestown PD, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Manor PD brought an end to the search for the suspect.

Sheriff Hernandez noted how they all worked together as the case developed.

"Absolutely, because you may solve one case, but there are so many other victims, so why do we want to just solve one case? Let's solve them all," said Sheriff Hernandez.

The TCSO arrest warrant disclosed two other notable links to the crimes. The suspect in the security camera videos wore a distinctive pair of dark tennis shoes. And there is video that shows that the suspect has a prominent bald spot on the crown of his head similar to Vaden’s bald spot.

Dig deeper:

The collaboration in the serial church burglary cases happened as federal immigration action was ramping up. That has increased tension between some law enforcement agencies.

Chief Phipps was asked if he was worried about a breakdown in team work.

"No, no, no. It's still there. You know, a lot of those political things are tied to very specific things. But at the end of the day, when it comes down to protecting our communities and serving them and ensuring that the victims get, you know, the justice that they need, whatever that looks like, we're providing that to them. That we're providing it to our communities and that we are providing it to the victims. So outside the political realms and the political heat, we still have a job to do," said Chief Phipps.

The continued teamwork, according to Sheriff Hernandez, sends a strong message to criminals.

"It's important for everybody to know that we are working together, right? And for our community to be safe, we've got to continue to grow, not only using the technology that we have, but the way that we as law enforcement agencies communicate more effectively," said the Sheriff.

What's next:

Gregory Dwayne Vaden remains in custody and is set for his first court appearance early next month.