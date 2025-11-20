Several agencies respond to Manor trash fire

The Brief Several agencies are responding to a trash fire The trash fire is on Bois D Arc Road in Manor Officials said the fire is about half a football field in size



Several agencies are responding to a trash fire in Manor.

What we know:

According to Travis County Emergency Services District 12, the trash fire is on Bois D Arc Road in Manor.

The cause of the fire was an illegal burn that grew out of control. The county is currently under a burn ban.

The agency said the fire is about half a football field in size. The fire is not out, and crews remain on scene to put it out.

Travis County Emergency Services District 12, Bastrop Travis Counties Emergency Services District 1, the Austin Fire Department, and Travis County Sheriff's Office all responded to the fire.

