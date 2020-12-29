Severe storms and snow flurries possible as 2020 wraps up

The final few days of 2020 feature active weather across Central Texas.

After an unseasonably warm string of days, a cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, we’ll see highs in the 70°s with abundant moisture and a slightly unstable environment.

As the front encounters this moisture and instability, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop. Currently, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has parts of Central Texas, along and east of I-35, under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The best chance for severe storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Any severe storms that do develop will likely be isolated and short-lived. The main hazards with some of the stronger storms will be 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Advertisement

A trailing upper-level low pressure system will be moving from Mexico into Texas Wednesday night into Thursday. The approach of this system will keep rain chances in place across Central Texas, even after the cold front has moved through.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Most of the region will see a cold rain throughout the day on Thursday, but there is a chance for snow flurries and ice pellets mixing in with the rain throughout parts of the Hill Country.

As temperatures drop throughout the Hill Country Thursday afternoon and evening, we may see the wintry mix transition to mostly-snow. There’s still plenty of model disagreement on snowfall accumulations but parts of Gillespie, Llano, and Lampasas Counties could see half an inch of snow while totals in Mason and San Saba Counties could be closer to 1"-2".

Models have been trending a bit farther west with the track of the storm system, keeping the higher snowfall totals in the Big Country and West Texas. A slight wobble in the storm’s track back to the east would support increasing snowfall totals for our region.

Although there are still uncertainties with the forecast in regards to wintry precipitation, it does appear that Central Texas will enjoy soaking rain between now and New Year’s Eve. On average, rainfall totals will likely be between 1.5" and 3".

The FOX 7 Weather Team will provide updates as the forecast comes into better focus over the next 48 hours.

Stay up-to-date and track the weather by downloading the FOX 7 WAPP.