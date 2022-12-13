Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather: Damage across North Texas from possible tornadoes

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:26PM
Texas
There are reports of damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple possible tornadoes.

Decatur

Family members say they have not seen damage like this as long as they have lived in the area. Severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday morning.

At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Decatur Tuesday morning.

Tori Barnard sent FOX 4 a photo of a crane that was knocked over by the winds.

Source: Tori Barnard

Grapevine

Photos from Grapevine show significant damage to power lines and a gas station.

Courtesy: Derek Waters

Grapevine police tweeted a photo of an 18-wheeler that sustained significant damage in a Sam's Club parking lot off of 114.

Source: Grapevine Police

Grapevine Police Captian Todd Dearing says a probable tornado was reported in the Sam's parking lot and there was damage to Sam's and neighboring buildings.

Dearing says a few minor injuries were reported, but nothing major.

Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.

Twitter user Blondies_77 shared a photo from inside the Sam's Club showing the roof had collapsed.

(Source: Twitter/Blondies_77)

They are asking residents to avoid the areas of Hwy 26/114 West, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., and Dove Loop/Shady Brook Dr.

A possible tornado touched down in Grapevine early Tuesday morning. A shopper inside of a Sam's Club describes what it was like when the roof of the store collapsed.

Video from inside a Discount Tire in Grapevine shows the chaos as the storm came through the area.

FOX 4 viewer Miles Abbott shared video from inside of a Discount Tire in Grapevine after a possible tornado moved through the area.

Blue Ridge

Possible tornadoes also moved through Blue Ridge.

(Source: Samantha Martin)

FOX 4 viewer Samantha Martin sent in a photo of a home that collapsed .

Martin says everyone inside of the home made it out okay.

North Richland Hills

The roof of a roofing company in North Richland Hills.

Ahler's Roofing Showroom had significant damage on Tuesday morning.

A possible tornado ripped the roof off of Ahler's Roofing Showroom in North Richland Hills on Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth

A possible tornado was spotted at Naval Air Station Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

Video from Tiffany White shows the storm in the distance on Tuesday morning

Video of the storm was posted by Tiffany White and William Rubi Jr.

Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful

Videos of the funnel clouds surfaced on social media. Twitter user OxB8man posted a video where the storm can be seen clearly heading towards them.

Video taken by Twitter user @OxB8man shows the storm as it moved through Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.

Weatherford

Photos from Peggy Crutsinger showed buildings were damaged in Weatherford on Tuesday.

An 18-wheeler was also toppled in the area.

Source: Peggy Crutsinger

Josh Moore in Weatherford posted video of a possible tornado behind homes in the area as well.

Josh Moore took video of the severe weather behind some homes on Tuesday morning

Sansom Park

Rebecca Norman posted the video from Sansom Park on Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Norman posted a photo of a funnel cloud in Sansom Park.

There are several damage reports in the area.

Nick Marquez sent FOX 4 photos of a trailer flipped over by the winds.

(Source: Nick Marquez)

White Settlement

Jon Espinosa sent FOX 4 video of the funnel cloud on Tuesday morning.

Video from Jon Espinosa showed a funnel cloud near businesses in White Settlement. 

Do you have photos or video of storm damage? Send them to us at kdfw@fox.com.