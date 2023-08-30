A woman who attended last Saturday's Nickelback show at Jiffy Lube Live claims she was sexually assaulted during the concert.

The 22-year-old victim told police it happened at a beverage stand in the lawn area while the popular rock band was on stage. She says the suspect grabbed her and inappropriately touched her.

Investigators from the Prince William County Police Department said the man walked away after the victim's friend intervened.

No injuries were reported, and following the investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect – Ryan Michael Minnick – in the parking lot, and arrest him without any issues.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at Footprint Center on July 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Nickelback was in Bristow, Virginia for their "Get Rollin' Tour." Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross also performed.

Minnick, 28, is now being charged with sexual battery.