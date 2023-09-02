1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision in eastern Travis County: ATCEMS

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a head-on collision on SH 71 in eastern Travis County early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS says that medics responded to the collision at around 2:46 a.m. Saturday morning at 4600 E SH 71 going eastbound.

Medics pronounced one adult dead at the scene and transported a second adult trauma alert to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

EMS says the entire roadway had to be shut down due to clean up and investigation efforts following the crash.