Shaq pays for man's engagement ring at Georgia jewelry store

A man at a Georgia jewelry store likely wasn't expecting someone to pay for his engagement ring. More surprising, that random act of kindness came from none other than Shaquille O'Neal.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and current TV analyst was seen on video paying for someone at a Zales, where Shaq has a jewelry collection.

An Instagram post shows O'Neal handing a credit card to a cashier and shaking a man's hand.

O'Neal said on TNT he was in the store looking for earrings when the exchange happened on Monday.

The larger-than-life athlete and celebrity said he tries to use his wealth to help people every so often. It's not always caught on camera. On TNT, he told a story about helping a woman and autistic daughter by buying furniture for them.

In 2018, O'Neal paid for the funeral of a woman killed outside a graduation ceremony in Clayton County.

"Whenever I leave the house, I try to do a good deed," he said.

