Austin man charged with murder for deadly shooting at SE apartment complex

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The Brief An Austin man was arrested and charged with murder Travis County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of McKinney Falls Parkway Officials said the victim and shooter knew each other



A man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Southeast Austin.

What we know:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on March 15, at 8:51 p.m., a 911 call was received from a woman reporting that a resident of her apartment complex, in the 7000 block of McKinney Falls Parkway, was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who left the apartment complex, was later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Esquivel, of Austin. He was found a short time after the shooting and was detained without incident.

An investigation revealed the victim and Esquivel knew each other.

Esquivel was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with murder.