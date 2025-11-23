Shelter-in-place lifted in Wimberly
WIMBERLY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office lifted a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a law enforcement response in Wimberley was determined to be a mental health issue with no danger to the public.
The shelter-in-place order was issued just before 9 a.m. for residents in the 2300 block of Flite Acres Road due to an ongoing law enforcement incident. The order had originally been set to expire at 1 p.m.
However, the Sheriff's Office released an update stating that the incident, which began as a citizen assist call, was resolved without any threat to the community.
"During the call, it was determined that there was a mental health issue," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "There was no offense committed against the public and no danger to the public."
Authorities made the decision to clear the scene with no further action in order to de-escalate the situation. The shelter-in-place was then lifted.
