Shelter-in-place lifted in Wimberly

The shelter-in-place order for the Flite Acres Road area of Wimberley has been lifted. The incident, which prompted the large law enforcement response, was determined to be a mental health issue rather than a criminal threat. The Sheriff's Office confirmed there was no danger to the public, and authorities cleared the scene to safely de-escalate the situation.



The Hays County Sheriff's Office lifted a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a law enforcement response in Wimberley was determined to be a mental health issue with no danger to the public.

Shelter-in-place lifted

The shelter-in-place order was issued just before 9 a.m. for residents in the 2300 block of Flite Acres Road due to an ongoing law enforcement incident. The order had originally been set to expire at 1 p.m.

What they're saying:

However, the Sheriff's Office released an update stating that the incident, which began as a citizen assist call, was resolved without any threat to the community.

"During the call, it was determined that there was a mental health issue," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "There was no offense committed against the public and no danger to the public."

Authorities made the decision to clear the scene with no further action in order to de-escalate the situation. The shelter-in-place was then lifted.