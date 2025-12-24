Shoppers brave long lines to do last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve

The Brief Holiday shoppers braved long lines to get last-minute Christmas gifts According to a survey, almost 90% of Americans plan to shop in the five days leading up to Christmas



On Christmas Eve, shoppers braved long lines at stores as they got in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Local perspective:

"(The lines are) very chaotic, very long, but everyone's been nice," said Kylie Smith, who was out purchasing gifts for loved ones on Christmas Eve.

Smith isn't the only one. According to a survey conducted by the International Council of Shopping Centers, almost 90% of Americans plan to shop in the five days leading up to Christmas. And as it gets closer to the big day, shoppers are more likely to buy their gifts in person, with 88% of shoppers planning to head to physical stores in the remaining stretch of the holiday shopping season.

But Smith said waiting until the last minute to purchase gifts is not something she typically does.

"This has just been a crazy year, I think, for all of us with the economy and everything," said Smith. "This was unexpected. Usually, I have everything tied down by October."

Consumer confidence declined 3.8 percentage points in December, according to the Conference Board, a nonprofit business insights group. It's the fifth consecutive month that confidence has weakened.

Despite pessimistic views on current economic conditions, the National Retail Federation predicted this holiday shopping season would be a strong one, projecting holiday spending to surpass one trillion dollars for the first time.

But shoppers like Smith say the reason they're spending more this year is because products have gotten more expensive.

"I definitely can tell a big price increase in a lot of things, just mainly things I'm used to buying," said Smith. "Prices have gone up."

According to the ICSC, just under 42% of those who choose to shop at the last minute do so in hopes of scoring deals, but on Christmas Eve shoppers said sales were few and far between.