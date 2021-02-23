Shortage of blood donations at We Are Blood after storm closure

We Are Blood (WRB) says it is experiencing a critical shortage in blood donations following the recent severe winter weather in Texas. The winter storm forced the blood bank’s three donor centers and mobile drives to close from February 13 through February 18 which resulted in a loss of thousands of donations.

In order to rebuild Central Texas’ blood supply, individuals are encouraged to sign up to donate via We Are Blood's website. If unavailable in the near term, officials say appointments made weeks in advance are encouraged and needed.

To donate convalescent plasma, those who have recovered from COVID-19 should first fill out the qualification form here. We Are Blood staff will work one-on-one with qualified donors to set up an appointment.

Blood donations can be made by appointment at any of three donor centers on North Lamar, in Round Rock and South Austin, or at one of WRB’s mobile drives. Face coverings and appointments are mandatory. Check locations for hours and days of operation.

WRB’s North Lamar and Round Rock donor centers reopened Friday, February 19 with limited appointments; its South Austin location is slated to reopen Wednesday, February 24.

We Are Blood says it continues to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who donate through any of WRB’s donor centers or mobile drives will receive an antibody test free of charge, with the results delivered to them via WRB’s donor portal within seven days. Antibody tests cannot diagnose an active infection of COVID-19. Individuals, who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed, should wait at least 14 days from the last day of symptoms or exposure.