ShotforSam: Samuel Adams offering free beer to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

Samual Adams, and no, not the actual founding father, but the popular brewer, is offering a free beer to their fans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning on April 12, recipients of the vaccine who post proof on their social media accounts with the hashtag #ShotforSam and tag @samueladamsbeer, will receive $7 through the Cash App to redeem for a free brewski.

To qualify, participants must be 21 or older and have a CashApp account. Photo proof of vaccination is required, including a sticker showing you received the vaccine or a photo of your arm with a bandage on it.

Samual Adams said it is not encouraging fans to share photos of their personal vaccination cards on behalf of their promotion.

The photo must be posted on Instagram or Twitter with the required hashtag and tag to qualify.

People who get the vaccine but do not wish to post photo proof to their social media accounts can also email photo proof to samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

The #ShotforSam promotion ends on May 15 at 11:50 p.m. or until the first 10,000 entries have been received, according to the Samuel Adams website. As vaccination efforts continue across the country, several large franchises are creating enticing incentives to encourage the masses to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Krispy Cream is offering a free doughnut to anyone who shows proof of vaccination — and inoculated customers can keep going back every single day for the rest of the year.

Krispy Kreme said anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualifies for the free doughnut.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

Several other companies have offered similar benefits to employees who choose to get vaccinated, including Target and Dollar General, while Walgreens and Uber teamed up to offer people in underserved communities free rides to vaccine centers.

The White House said Monday that nearly 1 in 3 Americans and over 40% of adults have received at least one shot, and nearly 1 in 4 adults is fully vaccinated. Seventy-five percent of people older than 65 have now received at least one shot, and more than 55% of them are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press and Kelly Taylor Hayes contributed to this report.