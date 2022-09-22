Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

The Travis County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says shots were fired as a suspect broke into a Travis County constable's vehicle.

The incident happened at 6:01 a.m. at 12501 Tech Ridge.

Precinct 1 Constable Tonya Dixon says a corporal was woken up by the sound of gunshots.

Dixon says the corporal looked out of his balcony and saw his patrol unit's door open and a suspect inside.

The corporal went out and confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued.

The suspect fled the scene.

Dixon says the corporal chased after the suspect but the corporal suffered a minor injury.

The corporal is expected to be okay.

No details about the suspect have been released at this time.