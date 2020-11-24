Significant damage in Arlington after tornado hits Tuesday night

The National Weather Service says a preliminary survey shows an EF-2 tornado was responsible for significant damage during storms Tuesday night in Arlington.

Police say some buildings collapsed and at least three apartment complexes were destroyed. The Arlington Fire Department says as a result of last night’s tornado, at least three people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

NWS officials were in the field on Wednesday to evaluate the damage and gave determined the tornado had preliminary rating of an EF-2, which means there were maximum winds of 115 MPH.

There was roof damage at the Waterdance Apartment Complex along Pioneer Parkway at Center Street. in east Arlington. Large sections of the roof landed on cars in the parking lot.

“We were inside we were making food and all of a sudden it just started shaking really bad and the whole ceiling just flew like really bad, and we took cover and just tried to make it out,” said resident Alan Garcia. “It just happened so fast, I don’t even know it was just crazy.”

“The whole ceiling, I mean it just came away from the wall, the whole ceiling and in her bedroom the walls collapsed in too,” said resident Wilma Morris.

At least 75 families are displaced and a total of three apartment complexes have been damaged.

“It makes me thankful that we're okay, but it makes me sad it's sad that some people are going to spend Thanksgiving away from their homes,” said resident Dody Fee.

A carport at a neighboring complex came down onto some vehicles.

There are some homes that were damaged, as well as a church, fast food restaurants and other nearby businesses.

The awning of the Burger Box restaurant south of Arkansas Lane on S. Cooper collapsed on an SUV and a pickup truck.

“She had just handed our food over when it started raining and all of a sudden, I mean, it just hit. I mean the winds were so fast the things on the light wires exploded and the whole roof fell on top of our car. It was something, and experience that I’m still trying to get out of my mind,” said Rosa Mohammed.

Across the street, the Safelite Auto glass store has some extensive damage, as well.

It appears the pressure of the storm crumpled up the garage doors that open to their repair bay. The store’s sign was still lit up as the sun came up and employees were seen coming and going to begin clean up efforts.

Footage from SKY4 showed about half of the roof of the Safelite location had been ripped off by the tornado.

Crews from Oncor and Atmos also in the area to work on downed power lines and reports of natural gas leaks.