Silver Alert issued for Oregon man last seen at Austin motel

Published  January 10, 2026 12:36pm CST
Charles Evans

    • Austin police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday evening.
    • Charles Evans was last spotted at a Motel 6 on Airport Commerce Drive and uses a walker.
    • Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately due to medical concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are seeking the public's help finding a 73-year-old man last seen at a Motel 6 Friday evening. 

What we know:

Charles Evans, who was reported missing from Portland, Oregon, was last seen around 5:21 p.m. Friday at the Motel 6 on Airport Commerce Drive, the Austin Police Department announced Saturday morning. 

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, orange shirt, hat, and blue jeans. Evans uses a walker to get around. 

He's described as a white man with medium length gray hair, hazel eyes, standing at 6'3".

They say Evans has medical conditions, causing concern for his immediate welfare. 

What you can do:

If you see Evans, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department. 

