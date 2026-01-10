Silver Alert issued for Oregon man last seen at Austin motel
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are seeking the public's help finding a 73-year-old man last seen at a Motel 6 Friday evening.
Austin Silver Alert
What we know:
Charles Evans, who was reported missing from Portland, Oregon, was last seen around 5:21 p.m. Friday at the Motel 6 on Airport Commerce Drive, the Austin Police Department announced Saturday morning.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, orange shirt, hat, and blue jeans. Evans uses a walker to get around.
He's described as a white man with medium length gray hair, hazel eyes, standing at 6'3".
They say Evans has medical conditions, causing concern for his immediate welfare.
What you can do:
If you see Evans, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.