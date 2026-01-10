Silver Alert issued for Oregon man last seen at Austin motel

article

The Brief Austin police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday evening. Charles Evans was last spotted at a Motel 6 on Airport Commerce Drive and uses a walker. Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately due to medical concerns.



Austin Silver Alert

What we know:

Charles Evans, who was reported missing from Portland, Oregon, was last seen around 5:21 p.m. Friday at the Motel 6 on Airport Commerce Drive, the Austin Police Department announced Saturday morning.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, orange shirt, hat, and blue jeans. Evans uses a walker to get around.

He's described as a white man with medium length gray hair, hazel eyes, standing at 6'3".

They say Evans has medical conditions, causing concern for his immediate welfare.

What you can do:

If you see Evans, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.