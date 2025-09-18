Sister of woman killed by suspect in Austin officer-involved shooting speaks out

The Brief A woman was killed by the suspect in an Austin officer-involved shooting near Zilker Park The man is now facing a murder charge in the shooting The woman's sister is now speaking out



Victim's sister speaks out

Kay ‘KC’ Smith’s sister, Brianna Brown, said she doesn’t believe what happened was an accident, and she hopes Brandon Thompson never gets out of jail.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, Thompson shot Smith in the back of the head. Smith’s sister found out what happened shortly after.

"I wanted to rewind time. I did not just hear what I heard, that's not real," Brown said.

Brown said she drove from Lubbock to Austin, for what felt like forever, to get to the hospital.

"Then we saw her. She looked so broken. And then it hit me, it was real, and at that moment, I got angry," Brown said.

Brown said she was angry at Thompson.

Thompson was Smith’s boyfriend. They had been together on and off for about three years. They were living in a tent in Zilker Park.

Brown didn’t know Thompson and she said frankly, she didn’t know much about Smith’s life recently either.

"Unfortunately, in life, we wound up going down separate paths when we grew up, and we weren't as close and life choices caused us to drift further and further apart," Brown said. "I wish I had dug into her life more. I wish I had pried more. I wish I'd been as nosy to her as she was to me. She wanted to know everything that happened in my life and because she knew I didn't approve of the men she was with or the people that she hung around, she stopped telling me about them."

Thompson had a criminal history. Many charges were either not filed, or a plea deal was given.

After this deadly shooting, Thompson was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and burglary of a residence. A week later, he was charged with the murder of Smith.

FOX 7 unknowingly broke the news to Smith’s sister.

"Now that he has been charged with murder, what's your reaction?" FOX 7 Crime Watch reporter Meredith Aldis asked.

"That he has been charged with murder? I hadn't heard that yet," Brown said. "Thank God. We were really scared that they were going to try to make it manslaughter, accidental or some stupid crap and let him out early again. No, he should never be out. He had a criminal record that showed he should have left last time. Maybe if they'd kept him in, my sister would still be alive."

Now, Brown reminisces on the fond memories she had with her sister.

"She was goofy, didn't care what other people thought of her. She was very free-spirited, adventurous," Brown said. "We did everything together, everything together. I mean, she was my shadow."

Brown shared a message she thought KC would want to spread: "Stop judging each other, learn to love one another, and find a way to help people who need it."

Thompson is in Travis County custody.